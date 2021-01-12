Authorities: Woman, 91, shot while pointing gun at deputies

Miller said the number of shots fired by deputies was not being released due to the ongoing investigation, the newspaper reported.

New Hampshire state legislator Susan DeLemus, a relative of Francois, told the Daily Press that Francois was legally blind and deaf.

DeLemus, a Republican member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, said her husband, Jerry DeLemus, is a nephew of Francois.

Jerry DeLemus is serving a prison term after pleading guilty to federal charges stemming from the 2014 armed standoff at the Nevada ranch of states' rights advocate Cliven Bundy.

Susan DeLemus described Francois as a “precious and petite little lady.”

“She was born in 1929, and the police felt so threatened by her that they had to shoot her,” DeLemus told the Daily Press. “We’ve all been strong, faithful and trying to make the best of a bad situation. … The entire family is upset and concerned. Everyone one of us is very upset by the entire situation.”

