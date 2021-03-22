Ava Arpaio, wife of former longtime Arizona sheriff, dies

She also opened a travel business in 1980 where her husband worked after he retired as a federal drug agent but before he was elected sheriff.

About five years ago, Ava Arpaio survived a bout of stomach cancer. While the cancer was in remission, she spent several days in an intensive care unit in 2019 after a rattlesnake that was in the couple’s garage came into the house and bit her. She recovered from the bite, but her cancer returned and spread.

Chad Willems, Arpaio’s longtime campaign manager and political fundraiser, said Ava Arpaio was her husband’s secret political weapon. She was able to win over voters who didn’t necessary connect with Arpaio, Willems said.

She was a subtle truth speaker who would talk her husband out of making bad decisions, not by having long policy arguments but by listening and interjecting powerful bits of advice, Willems said, such as telling him he should worry less about criticism in news coverage and remember he worked for the people.

“She never saw herself as a political consultant, but she had that sharp, common-sense instinct about her,” Willems said. “And she knew her husband inside and out.”