LAS VEGAS (AP) — Michael Avenatti, the attorney crusading against President Donald Trump over his administration's separation of migrant families and his alleged affair with porn actress Stormy Daniels, is making a stop in Nevada Friday as the lawyer considers a 2020 run for the presidency.

Avenatti is scheduled to hold a press conference midday at the Las Vegas offices of a progressive advocacy group, where he'll discuss immigration and the state's midterm election battles.

Friday's visit continues Avenatti's tour of early-voting primary states that play a decisive role thinning the field of presidential contenders. He's also making stops in other states to help Democrats fundraise for the November midterm elections.

Avenatti says he's weighing a bid for president as a Democrat but is less likely to run if Trump resigns or doesn't run again.

