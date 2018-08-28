08-28-18 21:01,,
By The Associated Press
Here is a list of uncontested races in Arizona.
U.S. House - District 1
Tom O'Halleran (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 3
Raul Grijalva (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 4
Paul Gosar (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 5
Andy Biggs (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 6
David Schweikert (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 8
Hiral Tipirneni, Dem
U.S. House - District 9
Greg Stanton, Dem
State Senate - District 1
Jo Craycraft, Dem
State Senate - District 1
Karen Fann (i), GOP
State Senate - District 2
Andrea Dalessandro (i), Dem
State Senate - District 4
Lisa Otondo (i), Dem
State Senate - District 5
J'Aime Morgaine, Dem
State Senate - District 5
Sonny Borrelli (i), GOP
State Senate - District 6
Wade Carlisle, Dem
State Senate - District 6
Sylvia Allen (i), GOP
State Senate - District 7
Jamescita Peshlakai (i), Dem
State Senate - District 7
JL Mealer, GOP
State Senate - District 8
Frank Pratt (i), GOP
State Senate - District 10
David Bradley (i), Dem
State Senate - District 10
Marilyn Wiles, GOP
State Senate - District 11
Ralph Atchue, Dem
State Senate - District 11
Vince Leach, GOP
State Senate - District 12
Elizabeth Brown, Dem
State Senate - District 13
Michelle Harris, Dem
State Senate - District 15
Kristin Dybvig-Pawelko, Dem
State Senate - District 15
Heather Carter, GOP
State Senate - District 16
Ben Carmitchel, Dem
State Senate - District 17
Steve Weichert, Dem
State Senate - District 17
J.D. Mesnard, GOP
State Senate - District 18
Sean Bowie (i), Dem
State Senate - District 18
Frank Schmuck, GOP
State Senate - District 19
Lupe Chavira Contreras (i), Dem
State Senate - District 23
Daria Lohman, Dem
State Senate - District 24
Lela Alston, Dem
State Senate - District 24
Vicki Alger, GOP
State Senate - District 25
Kathy Mohr-Almeida, Dem
State Senate - District 25
Tyler Pace, GOP
State Senate - District 26
Rebecca Speakman, GOP
State Senate - District 28
Christine Marsh, Dem
State Senate - District 29
Martin Quezada (i), Dem
State Senate - District 30
Tony Navarrete, Dem
State House - District 1
Ed Gogek, Dem
Jan Manolis, Dem
State House - District 2
Rosanna Gabaldon (i), Dem
Daniel Hernandez (i), Dem
State House - District 2
John Ackerley, GOP
Anthony Sizer, GOP
State House - District 4
Charlene Fernandez (i), Dem
Gerae Peten (i), Dem
State House - District 5
Mary McCord Robinson, Dem
State House - District 6
Felicia French, Dem
Bobby Tyler, Dem
State House - District 7
Arlando Teller, Dem
Myron Tsosie, Dem
State House - District 7
Doyel Shamley, GOP
State House - District 8
David Cook (i), GOP
T.J. Shope (i), GOP
State House - District 9
Ana Henderson, GOP
State House - District 10
Todd Clodfelter (i), GOP
State House - District 13
Thomas Tzitzura, Dem
State House - District 14
Bob Karp, Dem
Shelley Renne-Leon, Dem
State House - District 14
Gail Griffin, GOP
Becky Nutt (i), GOP
State House - District 15
John Allen (i), GOP
Nancy Barto, GOP
State House - District 16
Sharon Stinard, Dem
State House - District 17
Jennifer Pawlik, Dem
State House - District 20
Shawnna Bolick, GOP
Anthony Kern (i), GOP
State House - District 21
Bradley Hughes, Dem
Gilbert Romero, Dem
State House - District 21
Kevin Payne (i), GOP
Tony Rivero (i), GOP
State House - District 22
Valerie Harris, Dem
Teri Sarmiento, Dem
State House - District 23
Eric Kurland, Dem
State House - District 23
John Kavanagh, GOP
Jay Lawrence (i), GOP
State House - District 24
David Alger, GOP
State House - District 25
Johnny Martin, Dem
State House - District 26
Isela Blanc (i), Dem
Athena Salman (i), Dem
State House - District 26
Raymond Speakman, GOP
State House - District 28
Kelli Butler (i), Dem
Aaron Lieberman, Dem
State House - District 28
Kathy Pappas Petsas, GOP
Maria Syms (i), GOP
State House - District 29
Richard Andrade (i), Dem
Cesar Chavez (i), Dem
State House - District 30
Gary Spears, GOP
Secretary of State
Katie Hobbs, Dem
Attorney General
January Contreras, Dem
Attorney General
Mark Brnovich (i), GOP
Treasurer
Mark Manoil, Dem
Mine Inspector
Bill Pierce, Dem
Mine Inspector
Joe Hart (i), GOP
