By The Associated Press

Here is a list of uncontested races in Arizona.

U.S. House - District 1

Tom O'Halleran (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 3

Raul Grijalva (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 4

Paul Gosar (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 5

Andy Biggs (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 6

David Schweikert (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 8

Hiral Tipirneni, Dem

U.S. House - District 9

Greg Stanton, Dem

State Senate - District 1

Jo Craycraft, Dem

State Senate - District 1

Karen Fann (i), GOP

State Senate - District 2

Andrea Dalessandro (i), Dem

State Senate - District 4

Lisa Otondo (i), Dem

State Senate - District 5

J'Aime Morgaine, Dem

State Senate - District 5

Sonny Borrelli (i), GOP

State Senate - District 6

Wade Carlisle, Dem

State Senate - District 6

Sylvia Allen (i), GOP

State Senate - District 7

Jamescita Peshlakai (i), Dem

State Senate - District 7

JL Mealer, GOP

State Senate - District 8

Frank Pratt (i), GOP

State Senate - District 10

David Bradley (i), Dem

State Senate - District 10

Marilyn Wiles, GOP

State Senate - District 11

Ralph Atchue, Dem

State Senate - District 11

Vince Leach, GOP

State Senate - District 12

Elizabeth Brown, Dem

State Senate - District 13

Michelle Harris, Dem

State Senate - District 15

Kristin Dybvig-Pawelko, Dem

State Senate - District 15

Heather Carter, GOP

State Senate - District 16

Ben Carmitchel, Dem

State Senate - District 17

Steve Weichert, Dem

State Senate - District 17

J.D. Mesnard, GOP

State Senate - District 18

Sean Bowie (i), Dem

State Senate - District 18

Frank Schmuck, GOP

State Senate - District 19

Lupe Chavira Contreras (i), Dem

State Senate - District 23

Daria Lohman, Dem

State Senate - District 24

Lela Alston, Dem

State Senate - District 24

Vicki Alger, GOP

State Senate - District 25

Kathy Mohr-Almeida, Dem

State Senate - District 25

Tyler Pace, GOP

State Senate - District 26

Rebecca Speakman, GOP

State Senate - District 28

Christine Marsh, Dem

State Senate - District 29

Martin Quezada (i), Dem

State Senate - District 30

Tony Navarrete, Dem

State House - District 1

Ed Gogek, Dem

Jan Manolis, Dem

State House - District 2

Rosanna Gabaldon (i), Dem

Daniel Hernandez (i), Dem

State House - District 2

John Ackerley, GOP

Anthony Sizer, GOP

State House - District 4

Charlene Fernandez (i), Dem

Gerae Peten (i), Dem

State House - District 5

Mary McCord Robinson, Dem

State House - District 6

Felicia French, Dem

Bobby Tyler, Dem

State House - District 7

Arlando Teller, Dem

Myron Tsosie, Dem

State House - District 7

Doyel Shamley, GOP

State House - District 8

David Cook (i), GOP

T.J. Shope (i), GOP

State House - District 9

Ana Henderson, GOP

State House - District 10

Todd Clodfelter (i), GOP

State House - District 13

Thomas Tzitzura, Dem

State House - District 14

Bob Karp, Dem

Shelley Renne-Leon, Dem

State House - District 14

Gail Griffin, GOP

Becky Nutt (i), GOP

State House - District 15

John Allen (i), GOP

Nancy Barto, GOP

State House - District 16

Sharon Stinard, Dem

State House - District 17

Jennifer Pawlik, Dem

State House - District 20

Shawnna Bolick, GOP

Anthony Kern (i), GOP

State House - District 21

Bradley Hughes, Dem

Gilbert Romero, Dem

State House - District 21

Kevin Payne (i), GOP

Tony Rivero (i), GOP

State House - District 22

Valerie Harris, Dem

Teri Sarmiento, Dem

State House - District 23

Eric Kurland, Dem

State House - District 23

John Kavanagh, GOP

Jay Lawrence (i), GOP

State House - District 24

David Alger, GOP

State House - District 25

Johnny Martin, Dem

State House - District 26

Isela Blanc (i), Dem

Athena Salman (i), Dem

State House - District 26

Raymond Speakman, GOP

State House - District 28

Kelli Butler (i), Dem

Aaron Lieberman, Dem

State House - District 28

Kathy Pappas Petsas, GOP

Maria Syms (i), GOP

State House - District 29

Richard Andrade (i), Dem

Cesar Chavez (i), Dem

State House - District 30

Gary Spears, GOP

Secretary of State

Katie Hobbs, Dem

Attorney General

January Contreras, Dem

Attorney General

Mark Brnovich (i), GOP

Treasurer

Mark Manoil, Dem

Mine Inspector

Bill Pierce, Dem

Mine Inspector

Joe Hart (i), GOP

