Backpage founders lose bid for new judge at upcoming trial

In rejecting the recusal request five months ago, Judge Brnovich wrote she will remain impartial and said no informed, reasonable person would question her ability to be just and fair based on her marriage. She wrote the attorney general didn’t make any derogatory comments about those who are charged in the case. Judge Brnovich pointed out that defense lawyers waited more than 17 months to try to take her off the case even though the attorneys knew the judge was married to the attorney general when she was assigned it.

Prosecutors said it was anachronistic to suggest an experienced judge is unable to impartially preside over a case because of her husband’s views. They also said the bid to recuse the judge came after she made adverse rulings against them, including decisions in which she refused to dismiss charges.

Authorities said the former website's operators are accused of ignoring warnings to stop running prostitution ads and that the site brought in $500 million in prostitution-related revenue.

Prosecutors alleged the site gave free ads to prostitutes and cultivated arrangements with others who worked in the sex trade to get them to post ads with the company. Some of the site’s operators also are accused of laundering money earned from ad sales after banks raised concerns that they were being used for illegal purposes.