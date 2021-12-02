 Skip to main content
Bacon faces backlash from Trump for infrastructure vote

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Don Bacon is among a list of Republicans being targeted by former President Donald Trump, who is calling for a “Republican patriot” to challenge the Omaha lawmaker in next year’s primary election.

On Wednesday, Trump reiterated in a statement his call for Bacon and 12 other lawmakers to face primary challenges, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Trump has targeted Bacon for his vote last month in support of President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Bacon was one of 13 House Republicans who voted for the bill.

Bacon’s campaign said Wednesday that Trump is “entitled to his views” but that the congressman “has a strong record of delivering results for the people of Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District.”

Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts also issued a statement Wednesday defending Bacon, saying the congressman “has served our country honorably, he has done a good job serving the 2nd Congressional District, and has earned their trust time after time.”

So far, no primary challenger has filed to run against Bacon. At least two Democrats — State Sen. Tony Vargas, of Omaha, and Omaha therapist and mental health advocate Alisha Shelton — have announced their candidacies for the seat.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

