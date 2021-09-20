Baker creates clean heat commission to help cut emissions

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive order Monday creating what he described as a first-in-the-nation “Commission on Clean Heat” to help craft policies to reduce heating fuel emissions in Massachusetts.

The task of the commission is to establish a heating fuel framework to help the state meet a goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

The commission will be charged with developing policy recommendations to accelerate energy efficiency programs and to install clean heating systems in new and existing buildings. It will also address transitioning existing distribution systems to clean energy.

The panel’s focus will include financing mechanisms, incentives and other options including a framework for a cap on greenhouse gas emissions from heating fuels.

Baker said the 23-member commission will provide him with a set of policy recommendations by Nov. 30, 2022 that will reduce the use of heating fuels and minimize emissions from the building sector while ensuring costs and opportunities from such reductions are distributed equitably.