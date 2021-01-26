Baker: Despite pandemic trauma, Massachusetts remains strong

Baker acknowledged the devastating toll the pandemic has taken on the economy of the state and the health of its citizens.

Since the beginning of the outbreak last year, nearly 14,000 people in Massachusetts have died from COVID-19 while the confirmed caseload has topped 481,000.

“The pandemic changed everything. And it was much more than just the worst public health crisis of the last hundred years," Baker said. "It came with economic calamity, severe job loss, business closures, anxiety, fear, civil unrest, riots, racial injustice, isolation, death and loss.”

The pandemic even altered the pomp and circumstance that typically surrounds the address itself. Instead of talking to a packed Massachusetts House chamber, Baker addressed the state from his office in a largely empty Statehouse.

Baker also used the speech to defend his vaccine distribution plan, which some have criticized for being confusing and not aggressive enough.

Baker said the state is prepared to distribute and administer all the vaccine shots delivered by the federal government and is rapidly expanding the number of vaccination sites.