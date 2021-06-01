Baker facing rising criticism of outbreak at soldiers' home

Baker declined to specifically say if he'd testify before lawmakers about the deaths at the home, but said he was eager to work with them.

“The good news, to the extent there is some on this issue, is the legislative report, and the Pearlstein Report, and our legislation that we filed earlier in the year, are all basically chasing the same reforms,” he said during an unrelated Friday press conference. "They’re critical reforms, they’re important reforms, and I’m anxious to work with the Legislature to get them done."

Sarah Finlaw, a spokesperson for Baker said Monday that “multiple independent investigations, including one by the Legislature and another by the Attorney General reached many of the same sad conclusions, specifically that Bennett Walsh and senior medical staff at the Home erred in their judgement resulting in the tragedy.”

Among the recommendations in a report by a special Legislative committee is making the veterans’ secretary post a Cabinet position that reports directly to the governor. The report also called for any new superintendent to be a licensed nursing home administrator. Walsh did not have those credentials.