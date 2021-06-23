Baker files legislation proposing 2-month sales tax holiday

“A two month sales tax holiday is a smart, exciting, and progressive economic incentive that will benefit our small businesses and our consumers just when they need it,” Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers of Massachusetts Association, said in a statement.

The state's annual sales tax-free weekend has already been designated as Aug. 14-15 this year. What had been an on-again, off-again event for years was made an annual event through legislation in 2018.

The proposal needs approval in the heavily Democratic Legislature. One Democratic lawmaker quickly tossed cold water on the idea.

Sen. Eric Lesser said the proposal would cost $900 million and do almost nothing to help local retailers.

“Now that COVID is ending, demand is at record levels. Our local businesses need more workers and better infrastructure, not political gimmicks. Extra funds should be used to reduce class sizes, repair crumbling roads and bridges, improve broadband internet, or use to pay down debt,” Lesser said in a written statement.

The heads of the two top teachers’ unions — Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy and AFT Massachusetts President Beth Kontos — also panned the idea.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, the needs in Massachusetts have never been greater. They require smart decisions that provide for long-term investments in our future. Instead, Gov. Baker wants to spend $900 million to boost the profits of large, out-of-state big-box stores and online retailers,” the two said in a statement. “Baker’s billion-dollar giveaway is the wrong move.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.