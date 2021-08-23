Bakersfield agrees to police reform measures with state AG

Among other things, the monitor will review the department's policies, training, supervision, accountability and community engagement.

Terry said he urged the City Council to accept the settlement without admitting liability to avoid costly litigation and as a way of moving forward.

The announcement came about two months after the California Reporting Project found that Bakersfield police officers broke at least 45 bones in 31 people during the four years ending in 2019, though the police department decided that none of its officers violated departmental policy.

Some of the injured were later convicted of serious crimes, but others were never charged or had charges dismissed, the project found through a review of documents released under a recent California police records transparency law.

Bonta and Terry said that as part of the settlement the department is already equipping officers with body cameras, collecting data on police stops early under the Racial and Identity Profiling Act, and starting a community collaboration initiative.

Terry said the monitoring and supervision portions of the agreement exceed state law.