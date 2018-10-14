Try 1 month for 99¢

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican challenger Leah Vukmir have drawn stark contrasts on issues including health care and immigration during their second debate.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the issue of immigration drew some of the sharpest exchanges Saturday. Immigration is a key concern for Wisconsin dairy farmers, who rely on immigrant workers, including people in the U.S. illegally.

Vukmir says she wants to help President Donald Trump build a wall on the nation's border with Mexico. She says Baldwin's "idea of a border would be drawing a line in the dirt."

Baldwin says she favors comprehensive immigration reform.

Health care also was a big topic. Baldwin backs the Affordable Care Act. Vukmir wants the federal health care law repealed and replaced.

