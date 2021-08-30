Bali bomb case starts in Guantanamo 18 years after capture

“It's almost 20 years later, witnesses have died, the landscape has changed dramatically,” said Brian Bouffard, a lawyer for Mohammed Nazir bin Lep, one of the Malaysians, before the hearing. “In my view, it's fatal to the ability to have a fair trial.”

The decision to charge them, made by a Pentagon legal official at the end of the Trump administration, also complicates the effort to close the detention center, Bouffard said, by making it more difficult for the new administration to add any of the men to the list of those who could potentially be transferred out of Guantanamo or sent home. “It will even be harder after an arraignment,” he said.

The arraignment went off course early as lawyers for the Malaysians challenged the adequacy of the courtroom interpreter, who seemed to speak haltingly in both English and Malay. They also revealed that another interpreter working with prosecutors had previously worked with the men for their appearance before the equivalent of a parole board at the detention center.

“He has confidential information that he may be sharing with the prosecution right now,” said Christine Funk, a lawyer for Mohammed Farik bin Amin.