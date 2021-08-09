Ballot campaign seeks to raise Nebraska minimum wage to $15

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A coalition of Nebraska advocacy groups and state senators announced a new ballot drive Monday to raise Nebraska's minimum wage to $15 an hour, up from the current $9 an hour that voters approved through a similar ballot initiative in 2014.

Raise the Wage Nebraska said the move would benefit communities across the state. If enough signatures are gathered, the issue would appear on the 2022 general election ballot.

The announcement comes after a proposal in the Legislature to set the wage at $20 an hour by 2032 stalled this year.

“Poverty is at the root of many of the issues we are trying to tackle in our state,” state Sen. Terrell McKinney, a co-sponsor of the ballot campaign, said in a statement. “One way to begin decreasing poverty is to raise the minimum wage and change the cycle of surviving the good life to living the good life.”

The measure is likely to face opposition from business groups, although none actively campaigned against the effort that increased Nebraska's minimum wage to $9 in 2016. Before the phased-in 2014 ballot measure went into effect, Nebraska's rate matched the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.