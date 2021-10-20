 Skip to main content
Ballot confuses financing of proposed Albuquerque stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Voters in Albuquerque might be confused about how a proposed stadium will be funded because the ballot measure includes inconsistent language about the nature of the city’s $50 million stadium bond proposal.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the ballot — used since early voting began Oct. 5 — initially describes the project financing as “gross receipts tax revenue bonds” (GRT). However, the spot where voters mark their ballots refers to general obligation bonds (GO), which are a different financing mechanism paid off with property taxes.

Officials say they don’t know how the mix-up happened and that it doesn’t pose a legal issue.

The city plans to pledge some of its GRT — a tax assessed on the sale of goods and services — to make annual payments on the $50 million it would borrow for the stadium. While Mayor Tim Keller’s administration has said it would pursue the stadium only if voters approved the money this fall, GRT bonds — unlike GO bonds — do not technically require voter approval.

The city has been spending about $13 million a year on existing GRT bond debt but recently paid off some of those bonds. That freed up about $4 million per year, which officials say they could apply toward new stadium debt if the voters approve the $50 million bond.

The new stadium debt would require payments of about $3 million annually for 25 years.

The New Mexico United soccer team has pledged to pay $900,000 to the city annually to use the stadium. The team also has said it would pay $10 million upfront toward construction.

