Ballot drive targets Michigan law that underpins virus rules

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A conservative group said Monday it will launch a ballot drive to require legislative approval to extend emergency pandemic orders beyond 28 days — the latest bid to neuter the power of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration to issue coronavirus restrictions.

The initiative will be organized by Unlock Michigan. Last year, the Republican-affiliated ballot committee successfully gathered voter signatures to repeal a 75-year-old law — later declared unconstitutional — that underpinned the Democratic governor's rules. After the ruling, her administration kept many limits intact, and eased and tightened them under a 1978 law that gives the state health director broad authority to issue epidemic orders.

The new measure would revise the law to make such orders unenforceable after 28 days unless the Legislature OKs an extension. Local health officers who impose restrictions would need the blessing of their governing body to go longer than 28 days.

“Neither this governor, nor any future governor, will be allowed to rule by decree in the future,” Unlock Michigan spokesman Fred Wszolek said.