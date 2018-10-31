Try 1 month for 99¢
Ballots, tax bills found in pile of stolen mail

A sidewalk sign directs voters where to go in front of the library in Lake Oswego, Ore., Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

 Gillian Flaccus

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say undelivered election ballots and property tax bills were found in a pile of stolen mail in central Oregon.

The Bulletin reported Wednesday that a U.S. Bureau of Land Management employee stumbled on the mail from about 70 addresses around Deschutes County while on patrol over the weekend near Millican.

Authorities believe the thieves were after credit cards, checks and other valuable mail and weren't motivated by politics.

People who haven't received a ballot by now can called the Deschutes County Clerk and received a printed one.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The county has already begun issuing new ballots to those whose mail was stolen.

Deschutes County Clerk Nancy Blankenship says if voters receive two ballots, her office will only count one per person.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments