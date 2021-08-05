Baltimore becomes latest US location requiring masks indoors

The announcement in Maryland's biggest city comes more than a week after guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encouraged vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in areas classified as having “substantial community transmission” levels.

In May, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people didn’t need to mask up in most settings. But their guidance changed in the face of rising COVID-19 infection numbers.

The change was based on research suggesting that while vaccinated people who get infected with the delta variant aren't likely to become seriously ill, they can very easily pass the virus on to others. The new guidance helps protect the unvaccinated, including children who aren’t yet eligible for the shots, and others who are at high risk for serious illness if infected.

Nearby Washington, D.C., returned to mandatory indoor mask requirements last week. Before that, Los Angeles, San Francisco and various California counties imposed masking rules. On Monday, Louisiana reinstated a mask mandate in all indoor locations as that state experiences the highest per capita COVID-19 growth in the nation.