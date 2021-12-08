 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Baltimore offering $1,000 to city employees who get vaccine

  • Updated
  • 0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore will offer $1,000 to municipal employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, city officials say.

The one-time payment will be given to workers who have already received their shots or will become fully vaccinated by Jan. 14, Mayor Brandon Scott and City Administrator Christopher Shorter said in a news release Tuesday.

“This incentive is about doing everything in our power to protect our employees and our residents,” Scott said. “We are still in a pandemic. People are still losing their lives and getting seriously ill because they are not vaccinated.”

The city announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its employees in October. The policy states that unvaccinated employees who do not get tested weekly will be subject to discipline up to and including termination.

Baltimore’s Department of Human Resources said 9,238 employees were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday and 3,303 had not yet reported their statuses, according to the release. The data showed a 73.7% vaccination rate.

People are also reading…

The incentive will be funded by money from the city’s $641 million American Rescue Plan allocation, The Baltimore Sun reports.

Nearby Anne Arundel County offered one-time $1,000 payments to vaccinated employees while Frederick County offered $1,000 to full-time staff and $500 to part-time workers. Maryland offered $100 in May for state employees to get the vaccine.

———

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Baltimore Sun.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Thursday to stick to their plans to boost oil production even as the new omicron variant cast a shadow of uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases predicted this winter, President Joe Biden on Thursday appealed for Americans to get their boosters and get behind his plan to tackle the new omicron variant through wider availability of vaccines and shots, but without new major restrictions on daily life.

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump's lawyers try to block the White House from releasing records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the former president faces a flurry of other investigations that could come to a head in the coming weeks and the new year.

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders reached an elaborate deal Tuesday that will allow Democrats to lift the nation’s debt limit without any votes from Republicans, likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a federal default. Hours later, the House passed legislation overwhelmingly along party lines that kicked off a multi-step process.

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while a U.S. intelligence report and the Ukrainian defense minister warned of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as soon as next month.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scott Peterson resentenced to life in wife’s death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News