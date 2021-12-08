Baltimore offering $1,000 to city employees who get vaccine

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore will offer $1,000 to municipal employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, city officials say.

The one-time payment will be given to workers who have already received their shots or will become fully vaccinated by Jan. 14, Mayor Brandon Scott and City Administrator Christopher Shorter said in a news release Tuesday.

“This incentive is about doing everything in our power to protect our employees and our residents,” Scott said. “We are still in a pandemic. People are still losing their lives and getting seriously ill because they are not vaccinated.”

The city announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its employees in October. The policy states that unvaccinated employees who do not get tested weekly will be subject to discipline up to and including termination.

Baltimore’s Department of Human Resources said 9,238 employees were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday and 3,303 had not yet reported their statuses, according to the release. The data showed a 73.7% vaccination rate.

The incentive will be funded by money from the city’s $641 million American Rescue Plan allocation, The Baltimore Sun reports.

Nearby Anne Arundel County offered one-time $1,000 payments to vaccinated employees while Frederick County offered $1,000 to full-time staff and $500 to part-time workers. Maryland offered $100 in May for state employees to get the vaccine.

