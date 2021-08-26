Baltimore schools: Federal aid could make big impact

“History has shown that the Baltimore City school system is inefficient, ineffective and is failing to educate our children. There seems to be no accountability,” said an email from members of the People Empowered by the Struggle, a nonprofit that's calling for the resignation of the district's CEO.

Many Baltimore schools have no shortage of challenges, particularly those in deeply disenfranchised areas. And as is the case with other districts, data has offered a grim picture of academic progress amid the pandemic.

Youngsters notching failing grades have soared in Baltimore and in other districts across Maryland. Last school year, the city’s district saw a jump in chronic absenteeism and some 60% of students in middle and high school got “not complete” for grades K-8 or “no credit” for grades 9-12 in at least one or more classes.

The Baltimore Teacher's Union says the district has not released complete information about how federal aid will be spent.

“We have not seen an increase in staffing overall, and many teachers and clinicians are reporting instances of overcrowding in their classrooms and caseloads,” the union said.

Davis said the district has to think about what it can viably sustain since the one-shot funding will end in September 2024.