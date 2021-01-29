Ban on insurance coverage for abortion considered in Montana

According to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights, there are 26 states that have restrictions on abortion coverage in plans offered through health insurance exchanges.

Asked why she did not include a provision in the bill to ensure abortion costs are covered when pregnancies result from rape or incest, Gillette said the bill was based on the vetoed 2011 measure. However, that bill included a provision that abortion would be covered by insurance plans under those circumstances.

In a Jan. 4 email to bill drafter Jameson Walker, Gillette requested that language be removed from the bill draft, saying it could be added again if other lawmakers expressed interest in such a provision.

During the Friday hearing, Gillette said she would be open to an amendment providing coverage for rape and incest victims, but such an amendment was not introduced. Gillette said in a statement following the hearing that she intended to introduce an amendment on the House floor to allow additional exceptions.

The bill heads to a vote on the House floor next week.

