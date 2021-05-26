Bank CEOs return to Congress at time of deep partisan divide

WASHINGTON (AP) — The heads of the nation's big Wall Street firms were back on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, the start of two days hearings where the big banks are expected to be scolded by members of Congress on both sides of the aisle over issues like inequality and the corporate culture of Wall Street.

The first hearing is happening in front of the Senate Banking Committee, headed by the Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. A self-described progressive, Brown said that when he became chair of the committee earlier this year, he planned to subpoena the CEOs to testify as soon as he could.

WHY ARE BANKS TESTIFYING?

Since Democrats took control of the House in 2019, the heads of the major banks have been summoned annually to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee, chaired by Rep. Maxine Waters, D-California. The Senate, which is holding its hearing first, is following her lead. The House will hold its hearing on Thursday.

WHAT ARE THE HOT BUTTON ISSUES?