Bao Tong, prominent Chinese liberal voice, dies at 90

AP
BEIJING (AP) — Bao Tong, a leading voice for political reform in the Chinese Communist Party who was purged after the bloody 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, has died at age 90.
Son Bao Pu said in a tweet that his father passed away peacefully Wednesday morning. Bao had been living in a Beijing suburb under tight police supervision.
Bao Tong joined the Communist Party as an underground member prior to its 1949 seizure of power under Mao Zedong, and rose to be a top aide to former Communist Party general secretary Zhao Ziyang, who was deposed after expressing support for the student-led protests that called for more personal rights and an end to corruption and dictatorship.
After the June 3-4, 1989, army assault on the protesters, in which hundreds or possibly thousands were killed, Zhao was placed under house arrest, while Bao spent most of the rest of his life in prison or under some form of detention. Bao Pu moved to Hong Kong where he published works on the inner workings of the Communist Party, prior to a sweeping clampdown on free speech in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.
- Sioux Center drops state volleyball championship match in three sets
- Crumb., a mom-and-pop bakery in Sioux City, finds a following
- Former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege' at Sioux City rally
- Journal Editorial Board endorses Franken, Reynolds, Feenstra for U.S. Senate, Iowa 4th district, Iowa governor
- South Sioux City Schools announce superintendent finalists
- Woodbury County polling incident sparks investigation
- Mother, son found with hundreds of pounds of marijuana on Interstate 80, authorities say
- Body found in Missouri River identified as missing man
- Inmate's death at state penitentiary is being investigated as suspected murder, investigator says
- Sioux City man who broke bones in mom's face sentenced to prison
- Nebraska mountain lion’s long walk comes to an end in Indiana
- Lincoln woman's $70,000 diamond ring stolen after leaving wallet in Costco food court, police say
- Latest Woodbury County court report
- Update: Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
- Lincoln woman's husband finds $77,000 ring after reported theft, police say
Bao Pu’s Hong Kong-based company is best known for publishing a posthumous series of interviews with Zhao.
Along with Bao Pu, now a U.S. citizen, Bao Tong leaves a daughter, Bao Jian.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.