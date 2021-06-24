Bargainers say have policing 'framework,' but issues remain

“When you get to this level, the little things are the big things,” he said. “We want to make sure that we clear them up.”

Scott, the chief GOP negotiator, had set a “June or bust" goal for producing results last month. But by Thursday morning, senators of both parties said it was unlikely a deal would be reached by day's end because unresolved details would have to be resolved when lawmakers return to Washington next month.

According to people familiar with the talks, the two most divisive issues have been Democrats’ efforts to make individual police officers accused of abuses liable for civil penalties and whether to make it easier to bring criminal cases against officers for excessive use of force. The legislation is to be aimed at curbing the use of force by police and making them more accountable for abuses.

A failure to nail down a full agreement Thursday was a further blow to bargainers' efforts, draining away more time as they address an issue that came to the forefront last year with Floyd's killing. Lawmakers have already spent months trying to resolve differences, reflecting the complex web of issues and political imperatives that have prevented action so far.