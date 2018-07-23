HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Lou Barletta is criticizing the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian interference in the 2016 election won by President Donald Trump.
Barletta, speaking to reporters in Philadelphia, said Monday that investigating relationships with "porn stars" is pretty far apart from investigating collusion in the election between Russians and Trump's campaign.
Barletta says, "I don't know how many rabbit holes we're going to go down." Barletta, a four-term congressman, is a staunch Trump supporter and is challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in November's election.
Asked if he agrees with Trump's characterization that Mueller's investigation is a "witch hunt," Barletta says "call it what you want."
Barletta was appearing with Vice President Mike Pence to promote Trump's tax bill and headline a fundraiser for Barletta.