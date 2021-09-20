Barletta signs anti-tax pledge in GOP campaign for governor

Despite his general reluctance to increase the financial burden on taxpayers, Corbett ultimately signed legislation raising taxes on motor fuels and scores of fees on items including birth certificates, court filings and hauling permits. Corbett also signed a major oil and gas drilling law in 2012 that allowed counties to impose an “impact fee” on new Marcellus Shale wells.

During his unsuccessful campaign for a second term in 2014, Corbett said he believed he had fulfilled the spirit of the pledge.

Asked whether he regretted making the pledge, he said he couldn’t have foreseen the demands on the state for new revenue.

“Nobody has the crystal ball that’s going to say, ‘Well, I can say this and not worry about it; I can say that and not worry about it,’” Corbett told The Associated Press at the time.

Barletta is running in a crowded field for the GOP nomination in next May's primary election and, on Monday, the field grew with the entry of Guy Ciarrocchi, who just stepped down as president and CEO of the Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry.