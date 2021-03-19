 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barletta to decide soon on whether to run for governor
View Comments
AP

Barletta to decide soon on whether to run for governor

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lou Barletta, the former congressman who unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in 2018, said Friday that he will make a decision in the next few weeks on whether to seek the Republican nomination for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022.

Barletta began considering a run late last year, after saying he was leaving electoral politics following his loss to Casey. Barletta was one of Donald Trump's most loyal backers in office, but was unable to make the race close against Casey and lost by 13 percentage points.

But Barletta, 65, said he felt the pull of running for office again during the pandemic and seeing the hardship of business owners and people losing their jobs. He also said he is worried about what a Biden administration will mean for Pennsylvania's energy industries.

The final decision on whether to run, he said, is up to his family.

If Barletta runs, he may have competition for the Republican nomination. Joe Gale, a Montgomery County commissioner, has said he is running, while U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, who lives near Barletta, has said he is considering running.

Barletta is a former four-term member of Congress and former mayor of Hazleton, where he still lives.

The office is open since Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, is term-limited. Attorney General Josh Shapiro is widely expected to seek the Democratic nomination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC: Kids can be spaced 3 feet apart in classrooms

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos
National Politics

Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, on Wednesday posted the names of four Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies she alleges shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, their daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

+9
Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities
National Politics

Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive, with the head of Homeland Security acknowledging the depth of the problem Tuesday but insisting it’s under control and saying he won’t revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News