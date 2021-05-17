Barletta to enter Pennsylvania's GOP stakes for governor

Trump has made no endorsement in the governor's race, a year out from the primary.

“I would love his endorsement and I’m going to try to earn it,” Barletta said.

Barletta will likely be considered the front-runner in a GOP primary.

As mayor of Hazleton for more than a decade, Barletta gained national prominence for injecting immigration hawk politics into local government.

Barletta was mayor at a time when Hazleton's Hispanic population was surging. He argued that many of the recent arrivals were in the country illegally, bringing drugs, crime and gangs to his city of 25,000 and overwhelming police, schools and hospitals.

Accusing the federal government of failing to enforce immigration laws, Barletta got City Council to approve a pair of measures that would have denied permits to businesses that hired people in the country illegally and fined landlords who rented to them.

His strategy was copied by dozens of other cities across the country, but the laws were never enforced before the U.S. Supreme Court struck them down in 2014.