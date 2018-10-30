Try 1 month for 99¢

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr says he does not support President Donald Trump's proposal to end citizenship for children born in the United States to non-citizen parents.

Trump made the comments to "Axios on HBO" one week before the midterm elections, where immigration is a key issue. One of the most competitive races in the country is Kentucky's 6th Congressional District, where Barr faces a tough challenge from Democrat Amy McGrath.

Barr told reporters in Kentucky on Tuesday the U.S. Constitution is clear that anyone born in the U.S. is a citizen. He said he does not want to change the Constitution. He says he supports Trump's efforts to secure the border.

Barr's comments came after a visit by House Speaker Paul Ryan to Toyota Tsusho, a Toyota supplier.

