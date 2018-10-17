Try 1 month for 99¢

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. John Barrasso has increased the fundraising gap between himself and Democratic opponent Gary Trauner.

Campaign finance reports show Barrasso received a large influx of outside money from political action committees along with steady fundraising efforts throughout the year. He has more than $4 million in cash on hand.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Trauner also attracted some sizeable donors from out-of-state while collecting more small-donor support both inside and outside Wyoming. Trauner has more than $307,000 in cash on hand.

With $1.2 million in expenses, Barrasso ramped up his spending substantially in August and September while Trauner spent $142,000.

In the U.S. House race, incumbent Republican Liz Cheney raised nearly $156,000 this quarter while Democratic challenger Greg Hunter raised over $33,000, most from personal loans.

