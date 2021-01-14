 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barriers, police added for Pennsylvania Capitol security
View Comments
AP

Barriers, police added for Pennsylvania Capitol security

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The agency that protects the Pennsylvania Capitol building said Thursday officials are not aware of specific threats to the facility but are bolstering security measures.

Troy Thompson with the Department of General Services, which oversees Capitol Police, said there are additional officers inside and out, and barriers have been erected in recent days.

He noted Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has not issued an order to close the downtown Harrisburg complex next week, but that could change if necessary.

State capitols around the United States have heightened security after the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week. The FBI has warned there are calls for armed protests at state capitals and in Washington, D.C., on Sunday and ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

Most Capitol employees under Wolf's jurisdiction currently work remotely, and the ornate building is closed to the general public because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thompson said police continue to monitor the potential for violence or unrest and will publicly discuss plans and preparations in more detail later Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas
National Politics

Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas

  • Updated

ALAMO, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday took no responsibility for his part in fomenting a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week, despite his comments encouraging supporters to march on the Capitol and praise for them while they were still carrying out the assault.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News