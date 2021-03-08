Bartos declares candidacy for US Senate in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jeff Bartos is formally launching his campaign for Pennsylvania's wide-open U.S. Senate race, the highest-profile Republican candidate so far to declare for the seat.

Bartos, the Republican Party's nominee for lieutenant governor in 2018, has said he was seriously considering a run and filed paperwork to run last month. On Monday, the suburban Philadelphia real estate investor and longtime GOP fundraiser updated his campaign website to say that he is running.

He declared his candidacy on Twitter, using an expletive to say he’d get things done.

“It’s time to make sure that the average Pennsylvanian has a fighting chance to live their own American Dream,” he wrote.

The Montgomery County resident is playing up his roots in Berks County and his work over the past year as a co-founder of the Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, a non-profit that raised more than $3 million to distribute as forgivable loans to small businesses in Pennsylvania struggling through the pandemic.