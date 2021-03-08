 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bartos declares candidacy for US Senate in Pennsylvania
View Comments
AP

Bartos declares candidacy for US Senate in Pennsylvania

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jeff Bartos is formally launching his campaign for Pennsylvania's wide-open U.S. Senate race, the highest-profile Republican candidate so far to declare for the seat.

Bartos, the Republican Party's nominee for lieutenant governor in 2018, has said he was seriously considering a run and filed paperwork to run last month. On Monday, the suburban Philadelphia real estate investor and longtime GOP fundraiser updated his campaign website to say that he is running.

He declared his candidacy on Twitter, using an expletive to say he’d get things done.

“It’s time to make sure that the average Pennsylvanian has a fighting chance to live their own American Dream,” he wrote.

The Montgomery County resident is playing up his roots in Berks County and his work over the past year as a co-founder of the Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, a non-profit that raised more than $3 million to distribute as forgivable loans to small businesses in Pennsylvania struggling through the pandemic.

Bartos originally started running for U.S. Senate in 2017 before switching to the lieutenant governor's race after then-U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta joined the Senate stakes with Donald Trump's backing.

Bartos, 48, has longtime connections to GOP campaign donors and political elite through his work fundraising for candidates. He also served briefly as the state party’s finance chair.

The Senate seat in the presidential battleground is being left open after two-term Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey announced in October that he would not run again.

The race for the Democratic nomination is already crowded.

Already declared are Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Philadelphia, while several others say they are considering or will consider a run. They include state Sen. Sharif Street, who is also the vice chair of the state Democratic Party, and U.S. Reps. Brendan Boyle, Chrissy Houlahan and Conor Lamb.

More than a half-dozen of unknown or first-time candidates from both parties have also filed to run.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meghan reveals she had suicidal thoughts

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May
National Politics

Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccine for all adults by the end of May — two months earlier than anticipated — and he pushed states to get at least one shot into the arms of teachers by the end of March to hasten school reopenings.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News