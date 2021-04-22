Baseball executive departs before team's first game

“When I realized that we were not going to be able to meet the $1 million dollar guarantee, I sought legal advice and was given legal advice that gave me a great, great amount of comfort,” Nelson told WHNT-TV.

Trash Pandas Vice President Lindsey Knupp said that the club is working with the city and auditors to determine any amount due for 2020.

“We maintain a strong partnership with the City of Madison and will be making our obligated payment, in full, upon completion of the audit,” she said in a statement.

City officials say they have “every confidence we will receive full payment once the audit is complete,” but say they plan to expand the audit.

Nelson told the Madison City Council in January that the club lost $17.8 million in 2020 and had expected to pay Madison $1.4 to $1.5 million. Nelson said the club used the stadium for 175 other events, generating $1.79 million. Nelson also said the club has sold $4 million in merchandise since it was rebranded. The team formerly played in Mobile as the Bay Bears.

Nelson said he used available revenue to pay employees and avoid layoffs.

The executive has also voiced displeasure over the delay in opening an exit ramp from Interstate 565 into the development that hosts Toyota Field. The eastbound side of the ramp is complete, but the Alabama Department of Transportation has been demanding that Town Madison developer Louis Breland start construction on the westbound ramp. The ramp is supposed to open before the team's first home game on May 11.

