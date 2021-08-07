Baton Rouge eyes ex-golf course in $9.3M flood control plan

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Baton Rouge officials are eyeing a closed golf course as a floodwater detention area, but the owner says he doesn't want to sell.

The city-parish announced Friday that the Louisiana Watershed Initiative had awarded it $6 million to buy 65 acres (26 hectares) of the former Sherwood Forest Golf Course. Paired with $3.27 million in local funding, the city-parish said it would buy the land, dig out parts to hold water from Jones Creek when it floods and possibly use the land as a park.

The city-parish has been buying vacant land to use for stormwater detention after flooding in 2016 that caused widespread damage in southeast Louisiana.

“This project is another example of the aggressive approach my administration is taking to address drainage throughout the parish,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a statement.

But Randy Dornier, whose family controls a company that owns the land, told WAFB-TV that he doesn’t want to sell.

“If I really thought this was the solution to the 2016-type flooding, I’d have to bow out and say it’s for the good of the community, but I know it’s not,” Dornier said.