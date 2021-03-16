Battling bigness: Congress eyes action against monopolies

Critics say the corporate concentration is quickening, limiting consumers’ choices, raising prices and eroding service.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., has put forward expansive legislation to overhaul antitrust law. It would make it harder for dominant companies to win regulators’ approval of mergers and stretch the government’s authority over competition in other ways. Klobuchar, who heads the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on competition policy, has launched a broad examination by the panel of monopoly concerns.

“At stake is nothing less than the future of our economy and the way of life that it supports,” Klobuchar said at the panel’s first hearing last week. “This is about saving capitalism and building an economy that works for all Americans.”

At the extreme, experts don’t expect the antitrust push to force breakups of big corporations, as is being called for by many critics of Big Tech. But legislative success could make it harder for the companies to make new acquisitions and shift the burden to them to prove that a given merger would be good for consumers. Right now the onus is on the government to prove a merger would be bad.