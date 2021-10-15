 Skip to main content
AP

Beasley again the top fundraiser in NC US Senate race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley appeared to be the top third-quarter fundraiser for candidates in next year’s U.S. Senate race in North Carolina, according to documents and news releases in advance of Friday’s financial reporting deadline.

Beasley’s campaign said in a news release that the Democrat brought in more than $1.5 million during the three months ending Sept. 30, compared with just over $900,000 that rival and state Sen. Jeff Jackson told the Federal Election Commission his campaign raised. Former state Sen. Erica Smith was a distant third.

Beasley had not filed her official report as of early Friday evening.

Among Republicans, the campaigns of U.S. Rep. Ted Budd and former Gov. Pat McCrory reported Friday that they had raised nearly identical amounts -- each a little over $1 million, with McCrory slightly ahead. Budd's total includes a $25,000 loan he made to his campaign.

Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker was well behind both of his main GOP competitors, reporting just $122,000 during the quarter.

The latest numbers reflect who could be most competitive in a 2022 general election that could determine which party controls a U.S. Senate that is now evenly split 50-50.

Beasley’s fundraising advantage, which followed a second quarter haul of nearly $1.3 million that exceeded all other candidates, reinforced a narrative that she's the Democratic primary frontrunner and a prolific fundraiser capable of taking on whichever candidate Republican primary voters select.

“North Carolinians are throwing their support behind Cheri because they know that she’s the candidate who can win and will deliver real progress for our state,” Beasley campaign manager Travis Brimm said in a news release.

Beasley, who lost her race for state Supreme Court chief justice last fall by just 401 votes, said she entered October with nearly $1.7 million in available cash. Jackson began the month with nearly $1.2 million in the bank.

Budd has more than $2 million cash on hand, which is ahead of McCrory’s $1.6 million and substantially more than Walker’s $613,000. McCrory and Walker have taken stronger aim at Budd in recent months since the congressman secured the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

In a news release, Budd's campaign touted it has more available cash than all other candidates and got donations from residents in all counties.

“We appreciate your faith in us and your support of our shared vision of America First policies that protect and promote American jobs as priority number (one)," Budd wrote.

McCrory, meanwhile, said he's “the only candidate in this race who has convinced North Carolinians to invest in our campaign.”

Jackson, a National Guard officer who served in Afghanistan, has presented himself as an energetic Democrat able to win over voters through retail politics. He's already held town halls in all 100 of North Carolina's counties within 100 days. Jackson's campaign also cites the 500,000 voters it has contacted.

Smith, a former state senator and unsuccessful 2020 U.S. Senate primary candidate, collected $129,000 during the quarter. Smith, who also held a recent 100-county tour, portrays herself as the most progressive candidate in the Democratic field, backing Black reparations, universal basic income and the Green New Deal.

Follow Anderson on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BryanRAnderson and Robertson at https://twitter.com/garydrobertson.

Anderson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

