Becerra visits Nevada, stumps for pandemic aid and Obamacare

At a Carson City health center, Becerra announced an extension of the special enrollment period for the federal health insurance marketplace to August 15. Health officials hope that prolonging the deadline by three months will allow people without insurance to enroll and take advantage of the new funding passed as part of the federal aid package.

“The American Rescue Plan that just passed out of Congress helps reduce dramatically the cost of premiums that you get under the Affordable Care Act, so please take advantage,” Becerra told a roundtable of residents gathered at a Carson City health center to discuss how getting coverage affected their lives.

Becerra's visit to Carson City coincides with Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff's visit to Omaha, Nebraska, and Biden's speech in Columbus, Ohio. Each of the three praised the passage of the Affordable Care Act on its 11th anniversary. Becerra is the second top Biden administration official to visit Nevada, after Vice President Kamala Harris visited Las Vegas last week.

Republicans, who have decried the American Rescue Plan's high price tag, pushed back on Democrats' efforts to drum up support for the package in the western swing state.