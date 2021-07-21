Bedke dismisses claim that hearing is politically motivated

Bedke, in a statement, said Giddings is attempting to deflect and use the investigation to raise money for her run for lieutenant governor.

“I believe all elected officials should be held to a higher ethical standard — that was the intent of adding my name to the letter,” Bedke said. “I am looking forward to the fair and impartial deliberations of the Ethics committee on this issue.”

Bedke in his statement noted that the complaint signed by the lawmakers is dated May 3, before Giddings announced she was running for lieutenant governor on May 21.

Both lawmakers are Republicans. Giddings is on the far-right, while Bedke is more in the mainstream of Idaho Republicans.

Complaints aren’t made public unless the committee finds there is probable cause to hold a hearing.

Giddings faced criticism and complaints this year after sharing links to a far-right blog post that included the intern’s name, photo and details about her life with thousands of people in a newsletter and on social media.

The intern had reported to police and legislative leaders that von Ehlinger had raped her after they went out to dinner.