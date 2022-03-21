 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Begich, Constant to run in special Alaska US House election

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two prominent candidates who had announced plans to run for Alaska's lone U.S. House seat intend to also run to serve out the remainder of the late-U.S. Rep. Don Young's term.

Young died Friday at age 88. Special elections will be held to decide who finishes his term, set to expire in January. In addition, there will be regular elections to decide who will hold the seat for the next two-year term, beginning in January.

Republican Nick Begich and Democrat Christopher Constant plan to run in both races. Begich's campaign manager, Truman Reed, confirmed his plans. Constant confirmed his plans to The Associated Press.

Under state law, Gov. Mike Dunleavy will call a special primary, which must be held 60 and 90 days after the vacancy occurred. The top four vote-getters in the special primary will advance to a special election in which ranked choice voting will be used, said Jason Grenn, executive director of Alaskans for Better Elections. This new process will be used for the first time in state elections since they were approved by voters in 2020.

The winner of those special elections will fill Young's seat until January.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Colossal, razor-toothed prehistoric whale fossil unearthed in Peru

