TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian political activist is sentenced to 25 years in prison for opposing President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime.
The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously Thursday to compel the former president to appear. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel's vice-chair, says, “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player ... the man who set this all in motion." Earlier in Thursday’s hearing, the last before next month’s congressional elections, the panel presented vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help. And it outlined Trump's multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss.
The Biden administration is urging the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The high court is weighing an emergency appeal from Trump asking it to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department says in a 32-page filing Tuesday that Trump’s claim has no merit, noting the case involves “extraordinarily sensitive government records.”
Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living. The cost-of-living adjustment means the average recipient will receive more than $140 a month extra beginning in January. It is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. But a separate government report Thursday showed prices accelerating again.
Republican New York Rep. Chris Jacobs is not seeking reelection amid backlash over his support for an assault weapons ban. But he's still advocating for regulation on his way out of Congress. Jacobs has proposed licensing legislation that would require people to take a safety course, pass an FBI background check and submit fingerprints before buying a “semi-automatic assault weapon.” The father of two says he's motivated by the back-to-back mass shootings in May at a school in Texas and a supermarket in Buffalo. Jacobs hasn't yet found support for the proposal but says he hopes that will change after the November election.
A judge has postponed a Republican-backed recall campaign against a Colorado state senator who recently switched parties to Democrat. The Denver district court judge ruled that the recall effort against Kevin Priola should be conducted after Priola is sworn in next year to represent a new district, which was created by redistricting. The ruling temporarily enhances Democrats’ prospects of retaining a majority in Colorado's Senate after the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Priola quit the Republican Party in August, saying he was disgusted by what he called his party’s refusal to repudiate assertions that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Those assertions have repeatedly been proven false. Recall leaders are vowing to appeal the ruling.
President Joe Biden's trip to Oregon, California and Colorado is showing how he's trying to turn out Democratic votes on Election Day. He's flexing the levers of government to help boost candidates, promoting an agenda aimed at strengthening an uncertain economy and hauling in campaign cash. Biden is showing up for candidates when he can be helpful and steering clear of places where a visit from a president with approval ratings below 50% isn't necessarily a good thing. Throughout the trip, Biden has had to compete for the spotlight and contend with a troubling inflation report and rising gas prices.
President Joe Biden is reevaluating the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia. That's after the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance of oil-producing nations announced it would cut oil production and as Democratic lawmakers are calling for a freeze on cooperation with the Saudis. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Tuesday said Biden believes “that it’s time to take another look at this relationship and make sure that it’s serving our national security interests.” Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Rep. Ro Khanna of California on Tuesday introduced legislation that would immediately pause all U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia for one year.
Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, is blasting a Phoenix PBS affiliate for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs. Lake said Wednesday the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one interview with Lake that the PBS station was scheduled to broadcast Wednesday after learning of the station’s plans to interview Hobbs next week. The refusal to debate has been a major liability for Hobbs, producing weeks of negative headlines and alarming some of her supporters. The drama Wednesday ensures she will continue to face scrutiny over the debate decision despite her efforts to turn the page.
Spoiler: The day involves baseball. View a gallery looking back at the longest-living U.S. president in history.
Pennsylvania Senate candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman are fighting hard for Black voters who might make the difference in their close race. It's a voting bloc that traditionally lines up solidly behind Democrats. But some community activists worry that the party hasn't come up with a unified message for candidates and hasn't done enough to ensure turnout. Fetterman is touting his past work to free people who may have been imprisoned unjustly. Oz and Republicans are seeking to tie Fetterman to increases in crime and violence. In a close race, peeling off just a few Black voters — or an absence of enthusiasm — could make the difference.