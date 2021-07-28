Bennett reaches deal to remain with Arizona election audit

The audit has come under fire from election experts who say Cyber Ninjas, whose CEO Doug Logan has promoted false conspiracies claiming the presidential election was stolen from Trump, is using unreliable procedures.

Bennett said he's willing to be involved in vetting the final report but he won't just rubber-stamp it.

“I’ve got to have access to the source data and everything that will be the building blocks to that final report," Bennett said. “I can’t just come in at the last minute and be asked to endorse something that I can’t be a part of really building the way it needs to be built.”

After Cyber Ninjas submits its final report, Bennett “will have full access to all the core audit data to verify their findings,” Fann said in a statement before Bennett agreed to stay on. She and Bennett are friends who both came up in Prescott Republican politics.

“At this point, we do not need Senate liaison on site since all data gathered will now be taken to the auditors’ labs for analysis,” Fann said.

Ballots will be returned to Maricopa County on Thursday, she said.

The county Board of Supervisors met privately Wednesday to discuss a new subpoena issued by the Senate this week for materials related to the election. Afterward, Chairman Jack Sellers, a Republican, said the board “discussed various options with our legal counsel and will take the coming days to do our research.”

