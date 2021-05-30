Benson defends appointment system amid legislative scrutiny

About 60% of transactions are done online, by mail or at self-service stations — up from about 25% in 2018. Benson said she wants to get to 75% because “that's where we'll have the supply and demand match, so that whenever anyone wants to come to an office they're able to do so at a time that works for their schedule and be in and out."

Rep. Steve Johnson, a Wayland Republican who chairs the panel, was among members in both parties who suggested that walk-in customers be allowed. GOP legislators in both the House and Senate have proposed spending bills that seek to require the resumption of non-appointment services. Their fate is uncertain as negotiations begin with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“You're getting the worst of both worlds here. Because of COVID, because we've extended a lot of things, you have this backlog and you want to try these new ideas. How about until we get those new ideas implemented, we bring in the walk-in option until we get there?” Johnson said.

Benson said that would not work because staff would be diverted to walk-in traffic, reducing appointment slots and leaving people “standing in line, waiting for hours.” Residents who cannot get a next-day appointment — they open at 8 a.m. and noon the day before — should keeping trying because they eventually will, she said.