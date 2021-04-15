 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Benson: Mich. voting bills more restrictive than Georgia's
0 comments
AP

Benson: Mich. voting bills more restrictive than Georgia's

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's top election official on Thursday blasted Republican-backed voting bills that are pending in the Legislature, saying some would be more restrictive than a controversial new law in Georgia.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, said Georgia voters can get an absentee ballot if they include a driver's license number on the mailed-in application. One of the Michigan measures would require voters to attach a photocopy their driver's license to the application.

It “serves no other purpose than to make it harder for them to vote absentee,” she said during a virtual news conference with Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey. “There's no evidence or data or even precedent to suggest that that somehow would prevent voter fraud.”

Benson noted Michigan voters currently must sign an application. The signature is matched to the signature in the voter file. She said it is “much more difficult" to forge a signature than it is to photocopy a fake ID.

Benson accused GOP lawmakers of “doubling down on the big lie” — former President Donald Trump's unfounded claims that he lost reelection only because of mass voter fraud. Republicans have said it should be easier to vote and harder to cheat, though there is no evidence of widespread fraud.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Derek Chauvin will not testify at his murder trial

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes
National Politics

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

  • Updated

More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

+5
Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist
National Politics

Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants Congress to know he's sincere about cutting a deal on infrastructure, but Republican lawmakers have deep-seated doubts about the scope of his proposed package, its tax hikes and Biden's premise that this is an inflection point for the U.S. as a world power.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News