LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democrat Jocelyn Benson says she will make it easier for military and overseas voters to cast ballots if she is elected Michigan's next secretary of state.
Benson on Tuesday called for online voter registration and counting military ballots as long as they are postmarked on or before Election Day. She also wants to let service members in "hostile zones" return ballots through a secured website or fax, followed by a paper mailed ballot.
Benson says her husband tried to vote in 2012 when he was serving in Afghanistan, only to have his ballot returned as undeliverable.
Benson is facing Republican Mary Treder Lang in November. Republican Ruth Johnson is term-limited.
Benson says online voter registration is a "basic modernization" step that other states have shown can be done securely.