Benson rejects GOP changes to signature-verification rules

Voter Signatures Rules

FILE - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson talks about voting and the upcoming elections in Detroit on Sept. 24, 2020. Benson on Friday, March 4, 2022, rejected Republican-requested changes to rules that will guide election clerks on how to match the signatures of people applying for and submitting absentee ballots. Benson, a Democrat, accepted one recommended revision but rejected eight.

 Paul Sancya - staff, AP

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Friday rejected many Republican-requested changes to rules that will guide election clerks on how to match the signatures of people applying for and submitting absentee ballots.

Benson, a Democrat, accepted one recommended revision but denied eight, saying the pending regulations are “based on facts, data and longstanding nonpartisan standard election administration practices that support Michigan voters.” She said she will remove language instructing election officials to presume that a signature is genuine and valid.

Benson began the rule-making process in 2021, after a state judge invalidated signature-verification standards she gave local clerks a month before the 2020 presidential election. The judge said the guidance was a rule that should have gone through the formal process.

Michigan law says a voter's signature must “agree sufficiently” with what is on file but does not elaborate. The rules, which GOP lawmakers can delay until after the November election but not stop, will tell election officials to consider if there are “redeeming qualities” between two signatures. Those include similar distinctive flourishes, more matching features than nonmatching features and whether it appears the voter's hand was trembling or shaking.

People are also reading…

The rules also will instruct officials to consider explanations for differences in signatures such as aging, slight changes over time and the use of initials.

Benson said the rules codify guidance the state elections bureau has given for years, including in the term of her Republican predecessor, when clerks ask how to do signature matching. But GOP activists, along with Republicans on the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, have said the rules will allow invalid, forged signatures to be counted amid a surge in absentee voting in recent elections.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud.

“Michigan’s citizens voted overwhelmingly in the 2018 election to enshrine in our state constitution their right to vote absentee, and I will not let a small group of partisan legislators restrict those rights to spread and codify long debunked conspiracy theories and lies,” Benson said.

She also declined the panel's suggested changes to rules related to online absentee ballot applications she made available to voters starting in 2020. Republicans had questioned letting people use a stored digital signature or upload their own version instead of signing in ink.

Rep. Luke Meerman, a Republican member of the committee from Coopersville, welcomed Benson's decision to strike the presumption that signatures are valid, saying “we are making it so people can have faith in Michigan's election process.”

Another Republican panel member, Rep. Steve Carra of Three Rivers, said Benson “changed course a little." But by not stopping online absentee applications, he said, she is “ignoring state law that explicitly requires voters to sign any absentee applications so election officials can verify their identity.”

The panel next has 15 session days to object to the rules and introduce legislation, which would delay them from taking effect for 270 days. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would likely veto any such bill, though, meaning the rules ultimately will take effect.

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

