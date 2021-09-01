 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Benson runs for governor; Gazelka resigns as majority leader
0 Comments
AP

Benson runs for governor; Gazelka resigns as majority leader

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican State Sen. Michelle Benson, of Ham Lake, launched her campaign for Minnesota governor on Wednesday, saying she'll fight efforts to close schools and businesses or defund the police.

“I am an unwavering conservative fighter who will prioritize public safety, empower parents in education, and lead an opportunity economy," Benson said in a statement posted on her campaign website. She also posted a YouTube video declaring her candidacy and planned a formal announcement at a machining company in Blaine on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, GOP Sen. Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, said in a statement Wednesday morning that he's stepping down as Senate majority leader. It's a step he has said he would take if he was going to run for governor, and he has said that he'd announce his decision after the State Fair but was leaning toward running.

Both will have to work to catch up with former state senator Scott Jensen, who's been running hard since March to try to lock up Republican convention delegates. Jensen, a family physician from Chaska, has been running on a platform of vaccine skepticism and opposition to how Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benson and Gazelka have also clashed with Walz over the pandemic. Walz has not announced yet whether he'll seek a second term.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronauts aboard ISS host pizza night

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan
National Politics

Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

  • Updated

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — In hushed reverence, President Joe Biden stood witness with grieving families Sunday under a gray sky as, one by one, the remains of 13 U.S. troops killed in the Kabul suicide bombing were removed with solemnity from a military aircraft that brought them home.

+4
GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees
National Politics

GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the U.S. rushes to evacuate Americans and allies from the chaos of Afghanistan, a growing number of Republicans are questioning why the U.S. should take in Afghan citizens who worked side by side with Americans, further exacerbating divides within the party heading into next year’s midterm elections.

+28
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths
National Politics

Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden vowed Thursday to complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan despite the day's deadly suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport. He promised to avenge the deaths of 13 U.S. service members killed in the attack, declaring to the extremists responsible: “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

+27
Biden: Another attack likely, pledges more strikes on IS
National Politics

Biden: Another attack likely, pledges more strikes on IS

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden vowed Saturday to keep up airstrikes against the Islamic extremist group whose suicide bombing at the Kabul airport killed scores of Afghans and 13 American service members. He warned another attack was “highly likely” and the State Department called the threat “specific” and “credible.”

+2
Video shows police use stun gun on NBA's Jaxson Hayes
National Politics

Video shows police use stun gun on NBA's Jaxson Hayes

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police officer briefly pressed a knee to the neck of NBA player Jaxson Hayes as the New Orleans Pelicans center gasped “I can’t breathe” seconds before another officer used a Taser on him during a struggle, according to body camera video released Friday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News