Benson runs for governor; Gazelka signals he may be next in

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Republican state Sen. Michelle Benson launched her campaign for Minnesota governor on Wednesday, attacking Democratic Gov. Tim Walz for his handling of the pandemic and public safety.

“The left is defunding the police, crime rates are skyrocketing. The governor shut down our schools, and test scores are falling like a rock. He crippled main street businesses," Benson, of Ham Lake, told supporters outside a precision machining company in Blaine.

Benson spoke shortly after GOP Sen. Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, announced that he's resigning as Senate majority leader, a step he had said he'd take if he was going to run for governor. Interviewed on WCCO Radio on Wednesday, Gazelka said he's still leaning toward running but will hold off on deciding until after meeting with voters at the State Fair.