Benson seeks $25M to address backlog at branch offices
AP

Benson seeks $25M to address backlog at branch offices

  • Updated
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Democratic lawmakers want $25 million to hire more staff and pay overtime to expand appointments and hours at branch offices facing a backlog of transactions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The spending, if approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature, would add 500,000 appointment slots from July through September, the end of the fiscal year. The funds would come from federal COVID-19 relief aid.

The logjam was caused by a 13-month grace period for driver’s license and ID renewals in the pandemic, which has caused higher-than-normal demand for branch visits for two months.

“This would eliminate the backlog and free up advance and next-day appointments for anyone who wants them, getting us closer to a point when the supply of in-person transactions our offices provide meets the needs of all of our residents,” Benson said.

The Democrat has come under scrutiny, particularly from GOP legislators, for making permanent an appointment-only system to conduct business such as renewing driver's licenses or transferring vehicle titles. Next-day appointments fill up quickly, and other slots can be months in the future.

The system began because of the coronavirus, but Benson has said it is far superior to making residents wait potentially hours in line.

