Bernalillo County on fast track to fill legislative vacancy

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — With the New Mexico Legislative in session, Bernalillo County commissioners are on a fast track to replace a Democratic lawmaker who resigned her House seat representing an Albuquerque district.

A day after Rep. Brittney Barreras announced her resignation Friday to focus on her mental health, county officials on Saturday announced that the County Commission will hold a special meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday to appoint a representative to fill the vacancy.

A separate announcement said the commission was seeking applications to fill Barreras' Distict 12 seat and that the deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“Due to the Legislature being in session, there is an urgency to fill the position; therefore, the application period will be condensed," the announcement said.

Barreras was halfway through her first term when she abruptly announced her resignation through a statement issued by the Democratic caucus.

She said she was honored to represent her constituents but said “all of the pressure and stress" had taken a toll on her mental health. and become increasingly difficult.

“I know that I need to take care of myself right now in order to be a good mom, daughter, co-parent, and community member,” she said.

