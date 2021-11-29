 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Bernie Streeter, former Nashua mayor, dies at 86

  • Updated
  • 0

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Bernie Streeter, former Nashua mayor and long-term member of New Hampshire's Executive Council, has died. He was 86.

Streeter, who had cancer, died on Thursday at the Community Hospice House, the Davis Funeral Home in Nashua confirmed.

Streeter, a Republican, served 15 terms on the council, a five-member panel that approves state contracts and appointments. He stepped down after he was elected mayor in 2000. He served two terms as mayor.

In 2001, then-U.S. Sen. Bob Smith took to the Senate floor and read a tribute to Streeter into the Congressional record that focused on Streeter’s dedication to transportation issues, The Telegraph of Nashua reported.

Streeter also championed the creation of the two-year community college system. In 2018 Nashua Community College renamed its original campus building “Bernie Streeter Hall.”

Streeter served as vice president of public relations with the Saints Memorial Health System Foundation in Lowell, Massachusetts, from 1968-1994. He was vice president of Public Affairs & Institutional Development at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center for seven years, departing in 2000 when he became mayor.

People are also reading…

A public celebration of life will take place Sunday, Dec. 19 at Nashua Community College. A funeral service will be held Monday, Dec. 20, at Gate City Church.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How to gerrymander a political map

How to gerrymander a political map

See how cracking a political party’s voters into more districts or packing party voters into fewer districts can assure more wins. Plus, get an update on political mapmaking across the U.S., and why it matters.

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a record 50 million barrels of oil released from America's strategic reserve, aiming to bring down gasoline and other costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations including India, the United Kingdom and China.

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, blasted Sen. Ted Cruz for suggesting that Fauci be investigated for statements he made about COVID-19 and said the criticism by the Texas Republican was an attack on science.

Omar seeks action over House colleague's remarks on Muslims

Omar seeks action over House colleague's remarks on Muslims

DENVER (AP) — Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota called Friday for House leaders to take “appropriate action" against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter she had with Omar at the U.S. Capitol.

Where does Donald Trump stand now?

Where does Donald Trump stand now?

A little over one year since the 2020 election, despite a defeat, Donald Trump occupies a position in American life that no other former president has ever occupied before. What does this mean for his political ambitions in 2024 and will his party stand with him? 

US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January

US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will require essential, nonresident travelers crossing U.S. land borders, such as truck drivers, government and emergency response officials, to be fully vaccinated beginning on Jan. 22, the administration planned to announce.

Watch Now: Related Video

Airbus A340 plane lands in Antarctica for the first time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News